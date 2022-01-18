Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 12:36 am

All you need to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-parenting

Kim Kardashian

All you need to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-parenting Photo: File

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s terms are apparently worsening in the stir of the huge drama around daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur is allegedly trying to not let her children get affected by the ‘complicated’ problems between the past couple.

According to People, “It’s a lot of drama right now…. Kim is trying her best to ignore it all though. She doesn’t want the kids to know what’s going on.”

“It’s all getting very complicated,” the outlet quoted its source.

In the meantime, E! also stated that West’s current public criticizing is making it problematic for Kardashian to endure ‘neutral towards Kanye’.

“Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media,” the outlet quoted its source. “He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it.”

The insider also added that the Flashing Lights rapper “was not invited” to daughter’s party.

“Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie’s house and is happy the kids can see them together,” it added.

 

