19th Jan, 2022. 05:01 pm

Atif Aslam Steals The Show With Stellar Performance in Sang-e-Mah

Atif Aslam

With his amazing performance on the hit drama serial Sang-e-Mah, pop singer Atif Aslam captivates viewers. Fans adore the singer’s interpretation of the character Hilmand.

Sang-e-Mah, a drama serial, has arguably earned the greatest fame and excitement of all 2022 dramas before it has even aired. The plot centres around a Pukhtoon family from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal areas. The plot is a thrilling mix of drama, romance, deception, ego, and sacrifice.

 

Sang-e-Mah, directed by Saife Hasan and starring a strong ensemble, appears to be quite promising. The cast of Sang-e-Mah includes seasoned performers Sania Saeed and Nauman Ijaz, as well as the gifted Hania Amir, Kubra Khan, and Omair Rana.

Fans are eager to witness how the characters of Marjaan Khan (Nauman Ijaz) and Zarghuna (Sania Saeed) evolve. Fans, though, are more excited to see Atif Aslam on their television screens.

We’re two episodes in, and fans are adoring the renowned singer’s acting abilities! The performance of Hilmand by Atif Aslam is already winning over fans. Fans adore the character’s “malaang” look as well as Atif’s dialogue delivery. The vocalist added a captivating touch to what is fundamentally a harsh and “old school” figure. Here are a few responses from fans who praised the “Doori” singer’s performance.

