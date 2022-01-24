Ayesha Omar bags Pride of Pakistan award for her incredible work

Pakistan’s acclaimed actress Ayesha Omar took home the prestigious Pride of Pakistan Award by Conclave Pakistan for her work as an actress, singer, visual artist and change maker.

The Bulbulay actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with her fellow female stars from the memorable day.

The pictures showed Sarwat Gilani and Syra Yousuf among the female achievers. “Fellow female high achievers award recipients and moi,” Ayesha captioned the post.

Congratulatory messages poured in by fans to wish Omar for her incredible achievement.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.

Also, she will reportedly be seen in a Pak-Turk joint drama series on Salahuddin Ayubi. The show will be focusing on the life of the great Muslim leader – better known in the West as Saladin.

The Pakistani artists chosen in the first round of auditions were Ushna Shah, Adnan Jilani, Farhan Agha, and Ayesha Omar.

The much-awaited drama series is scheduled to be shot in Turkey on sets specially built for the purpose.