Ayesha Omar continues her trip to Dubai

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is enjoying the priceless moments of her life as she is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. The diva has shared her pictures from the highest point of the Sky View Observatory, Dubai, on Instagram.

The BulBulay star shared a series of photos showing the most stunning view of the sky. Ayesha Omar is dangerously cool at the Sky View Observatory in Dubai! We’re dizzy just looking at the sights below. But we also get giddy looking at how pretty the diva looks.

“Just hangin’ out over some flyovers and sky scrapers,” she captioned her post.

The diva donned a blue high-neck top paired with a red jacket and bell-bottom pants and accessorized her look with a black hat and sunglasses.