Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 11:01 pm

Ayesha Omar continues her trip to Dubai

Ayesha Omar continues her trip to Dubai

Ayesha Omar continues her trip to Dubai

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is enjoying the priceless moments of her life as she is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. The diva has shared her pictures from the highest point of the Sky View Observatory, Dubai, on Instagram.

The BulBulay star shared a series of photos showing the most stunning view of the sky. Ayesha Omar is dangerously cool at the Sky View Observatory in Dubai! We’re dizzy just looking at the sights below. But we also get giddy looking at how pretty the diva looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

“Just hangin’ out over some flyovers and sky scrapers,” she captioned her post.

The diva donned a blue high-neck top paired with a red jacket and bell-bottom pants and accessorized her look with a black hat and sunglasses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Read More

3 hours ago
Selena Gomez to host Oscars 2022

American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez and her Only Murders in the...
3 hours ago
Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi's 4th 'Barbie' birthday party 

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner celebrated her little daughter Stormi's 4th...
4 hours ago
Nora Fatehi sizzles in a glittery outfit, see photos

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress and dancer, has been one of the...
4 hours ago
Saif Ali's sister Saba shares throwback photos as she called them 'Golgappa'

Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's sister, took a journey down memory...
4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif shares new selfies as fans wondered if she's looking at Vicky

Katrina Kaif has joined her husband Vicky Kaushal in Indore, where he...
4 hours ago
When Akshay Kumar poses the famous 'side wala swag'

Major Throwback on Monday, the actress, Katrina Kaif modeled herself after her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mali ex-president Keita dies two years after coup ouster
10 mins ago
Mali ex-president Keita dies two years after coup ouster

BAMAKO, Jan 16, 2022 (AFP) - Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who...
56 mins ago
Rain, snowfall forecast over hilly areas from Tuesday till Thursday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and snowfall over the hilly...
Hailey Bieber flaunts her toned body in a cropped top and leggings
1 hour ago
Hailey Bieber flaunts her toned body in a cropped top and leggings

Hailey Bieber, a US model, and media personality left her fans in...
Kriti Sanon
1 hour ago
Kriti Sanon on being criticized for her nose, ‘I’m not a plastic doll’

Kriti Sanon has spoken up about how she has been criticized for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600