Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 07:04 pm

Bella Hadid shares a special message for her best friend Alana on her birthday

Bella Hadid shares a special message for her best friend Alana on her birthday Photo: Instagram

US supermodel Bella Hadid shared a heart-felt message and lovely birthday wishes to her best friend and multimedia artist Alana O’Herlihy, commonly known as ‘Lil Mami Lani’ on Instagram.

Bella shared a sweet photo from the birthday party, Bella said, “Happy Bornday to the girl that makes the world go round. Thank you for always being you, and all of you, unapologetically.”

She further said, “You inspire me every day. You are a star & I am so lucky to watch you grow into the literal epic human that you are. I adore you @lilmami_lani. I Love You!!!!!!.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Alana also shared the same photos on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER! I’ve never felt so much love in my life. Getting older is camp and I love it. Thank you for the love and affection.”

In a separate post, the supermodel shared a series of sweet photos sharing memories with her best friend, captioned as, “he first person to ever shoot me 🎥 freshman or sophomore year @ Malibu high during our photo class so we could finish our assignments on time 🤣

@lilmami_lani Been the 🐐 . And my Best friend ♥️

Can’t believe 2022 we get to work and travel the world together. manifestation nation🤘🏽

I love You

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)


 

Read More

2 hours ago
Ayesha Omar spotted selling coffee!

Actress Ayesha Omar was spotted selling coffee last night that left the...
4 hours ago
A sneak peek into Iqra and Yasir's vacation in Phuket

The star couple Iqra and Yasir jetted off for a vacation and...
6 hours ago
Twinkle Khanna, Akshay celebrate anniversary in the most hilarious way

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are among the most...
6 hours ago
Here is what the twins of Pakistani showbiz were up to last night

The beloved sisters of showbiz Pakistan, Aiman and Minal Khan are always...
7 hours ago
Sajal Aly turns 28 today

The Sinf e Aahan actress known for her beauty, Sajal Aly, turns...
18 hours ago
A couple one wheeling video goes viral in Lahore, watch video

In Lahore, girls also started performing dangerous tricks like one-wheeling. A video...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

10 seconds ago
PSP announces ‘protest march’ in Karachi against Sindh LG Act

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced to...
Mohammad Asif and James Anderson
3 mins ago
James Anderson learned wobble seam deliveries by Mohammad Asif

James Anderson, England's great fast bowler who took 640 wickets in his...
Anoulak Kittikhoun takes office as new riparian CEO of Mekong River Commission
3 mins ago
Anoulak Kittikhoun takes office as new riparian CEO of Mekong River Commission

VIENTIANE, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Lao national Anoulak Kittikhoun took office as...
Israeli
6 mins ago
Palestinian shot dead in attempted stabbing attack: Israeli army

JERUSALEM - An Israeli soldier shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian who attempted...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600