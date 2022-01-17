Bella Hadid talks about depressive moods in a latest interview

American model Bella Hadid, who uploaded a series of depressive pictures in November, stated that the change made her feel less lonely. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 25-year-old model revealed her depressed moods, saying: “That post made me less lonely because I had a lot of people that have reached out saying, “I feel that way too.”

The supermodel further said, “[When shared my selfies] it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was okay to feel that way…Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth.”

“I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point I wasn’t able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it,” she continued.

‘I don’t know if that’s not what people want on Instagram, and that’s fine. I don’t have to be on Instagram forever. I feel like real is the new real, and that’s what’s important to me.’