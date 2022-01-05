Britney Spears’ plans for family reconciliation revealed: source

Following the Jamie Spears conservatorship fight, sources have revealed some light on Britney Spears’ plans for reuniting with her family.

The source stated, “Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them.”

“As they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through. They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her.”

“She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship,” the source added.

She also confessed, before concluding, “She wants to live her own life and focus on herself, her children and her wedding plans with Sam [Asghari]. She is at a good place in her life, finally, and does not need her family trying to bring her down anymore.”