Britney Spears’ plans for family reconciliation revealed: source

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 11:31 pm
Britney Spears' plans for family reconciliation revealed: source

Britney Spears’ plans for family reconciliation revealed: source

Following the Jamie Spears conservatorship fight, sources have revealed some light on Britney Spears’ plans for reuniting with her family.

Insiders have shed some light on Britney Spears’ plans for reuniting with her family in the aftermath of the Jamie Spears conservatorship battle.

The source stated, “Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them.”

Read more: Britney Spears calls it quits to the music industry

“As they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through. They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her.”

“She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship,” the source added.

She also confessed, before concluding, “She wants to live her own life and focus on herself, her children and her wedding plans with Sam [Asghari]. She is at a good place in her life, finally, and does not need her family trying to bring her down anymore.”

Read More

20 mins ago
Prince Andrew's 'atrocious attitude' exposed toward royal workers

Experts have revealed Prince Andrew's startling attitude toward royal servants. Former Kensington...
32 mins ago
Indian singer Sonu Nigam tests positive for COVID-19

Acclaimed Indian singer Sonu Nigam has been diagnosed with Covid-19 along with...
45 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat shares hilarious pic in mustache to compete Fahad Mustafa

Lollywood star and ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist Mehwish Hayat is a complete powerhouse of...
1 hour ago
Netizens went crazy after Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Parizaad' chips on Instgaram

'Parizaad' is now available in chips and now you can enjoy watching...
2 hours ago
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar spotted with Sara Loren at recent wedding

Pakistan's acclaimed writer, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is spotted with actress and model Sara Loren at...
2 hours ago
BTS: Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Remind Army of 'Helicopter Helicopter' Memes, Watch Video

With their new Bangtan Bomb video, BTS members Jin (Kim Seokjin), Jimin...