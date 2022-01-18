BTS’s Jimin becomes the most-streamed Korean in the Arab world

Jimin, a member of BTS, has become the Arab world’s first most-streamed individual after achieving popularity on his hit solo tracks in the Arab world. On January 15, streaming statistics from Anghami, the Arab World’s first legal music streaming site, were released.

The popular singer got four million streams with his four solo singles, making him the first and only Korean individual to attain such record-breaking popularity in the Middle East.

