Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:08 pm

BTS star V’s song ‘Christmas Tree’ breaks record after worldwide release

The Army loves the solo release by V. Image: Instagram

BTS singer V’s song Christmas Tree has been making records ever since its release and the army has been hugely relishing the music.

The singer has given his vocals to the song for his friends Choi Woo-shik, and actor Kim Da-mi’s new K-drama Our Beloved Summer.

The song was first teased in the first episode of the K- drama and after a few episodes, a few portions of it were played before its full worldwide release.

The song just 3 hours after its release in Japan topped Japan iTunes and was warmly loved by the Japanese army.

The track is a romantic one about the conversation of a person with a loved one.

The song remained a treat for the BTS army who popped up on social media to praise the singer.

