BTS star V’s song ‘Christmas Tree’ breaks record after worldwide release

BTS singer V’s song Christmas Tree has been making records ever since its release and the army has been hugely relishing the music.

The singer has given his vocals to the song for his friends Choi Woo-shik, and actor Kim Da-mi’s new K-drama Our Beloved Summer.

Read more: BTS’ J-Hope declines to share selfie with ARMY, ‘My face is so red’

The song was first teased in the first episode of the K- drama and after a few episodes, a few portions of it were played before its full worldwide release.

The song just 3 hours after its release in Japan topped Japan iTunes and was warmly loved by the Japanese army.

mumo

ダウンロードデイリーランキング (1/13)

Christmas Tree #1 🆕✨

Christmas Tree (inst.) #7 🆕 テテちゃん おめでとうございます ➡︎ https://t.co/YVc9N9WM3X

⭐︎まだでしたら 応援お願い致します JAPAN LOVES V AND CHRISTMAS TREE

V Christmas Tree @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/DdInSmnCCc — TAETAE VOTING JAPAN 🇯🇵🎄 (@taetaevoting_jp) January 14, 2022

The track is a romantic one about the conversation of a person with a loved one.

Read more: Watch BTS’ Jungkook shares another boxing video

The song remained a treat for the BTS army who popped up on social media to praise the singer.