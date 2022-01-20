Catherine Hardwick was skeptical in casting Kristen Stewart in Twilight

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight, admitted that she had to ponder a long time before casting young Kristen Stewart in the teen vampire film.

Stewart’s first screen test with Robert Pattinson, and an intimate one at that, Hardwicke recounted on a podcast.

“When he stepped in, his hair was coloured black for some fun, and he had these ridiculous bangs.” Pattinson was “a little out of shape,” according to the director. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’ because his shirt was all messed up.” Let’s see how this goes,'” she says.

She went on to describe how the couple afterward tried out the technique for the smooch at her home.

“Rob was so engrossed in it that he fell off his bed.” ‘Dude, calm down,’ I say. And I’m in there with my small video camera, filming everything.”

She went on to say, “And Kristen was like, ‘It has to be Rob,'” Hardwicke recalled in the end. “I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” says the narrator. Kristen was 17, I reasoned. I don’t want to get involved in any unlawful activities.”

After that, the director took a chance and cast the two in the starring parts.