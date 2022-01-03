Chris goes ‘wow’ Sonakshi Sinha’s hobby she discovered last year. Watch video

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was appreciated by Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth by a ‘wow’ after she revealed the hobby she unearthed in the last year.

The veteran actors were a part of a global wellness brand, Sonakshi and Chris were asked a series of rapid-fire questions.

Sonakshi replied to the question about a hobby that she discovered last year and said, “Embroidery.”

Chris Hemsworth raised his eyebrow and said, “Wow.” To which Sonakshi laughed and said, “Yeah.”

While Chris said scuba diving as his answer and Sonakshi added, “Nice”.

When the actors were asked about their favourite co-stars, Chris replied, “It’ll offend a few of them by not saying (their names)” and then named Cate Blanchett. Sonakshi said, “I love her.” She then picked Akshay Kumar as her favourite co-star.

When asked whether they stay away from things or people, Sonakshi said “definitely people” which made Chris laugh. Replying to the question, Chris said, “Deadly snakes. Deadly snakes. Definitely gonna keep a distance.” Sonakshi said, “Good choice.”

During the chat, Chris also remembered his time in India for the shoot of Extraction. He said, “I love the people, I love the food, it was a very warm and welcoming atmosphere over there. We had thousands of people turning up to watch our shooting and cheering at the end of every take. It was like being on a stage somewhere. It was a very unique special experience, one I hold very close to my heart and always will.”

Sonakshi also replied and said, “India loves you, Chris.” he replied, “I love India.”