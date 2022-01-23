Coke Studio 14 – Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan’s ‘Sajan Das Na’ out now!

Coke Studio 14, the most awaited music show of the year, is back with yet another soulful song, ‘Sajan Das Na’ premiered on Sunday, sung by music maestros Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.

‘Sajan Das Na’ reflected a tale of love, complications, and distance in the voices of truly amazing singers, and the music video has already gone viral on social media as fans express their enthusiasm for the commencement of Season 14.

Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan – Sajan Das Na – Coke Studio 14

The incredible Xulfi and Adnan Dhool composed the recently released track, which features the famous Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan, as well as music and production by Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui, who is a welcome and talented addition to the Coke Studio 14.

The first song from Coke Studio 14 is ‘Tu Jhoom,’ and it features Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal, two of Pakistan’s most well-known female vocalists. With the support of Associate Producers Abdullah Siddiqui and Zain Ali, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, also known as Xulfi, has taken over the current season of the musical.