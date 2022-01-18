Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares lovely photos

Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expecting twins, treated her fans with adorable family pictures from their private jet with the Manchester United star.

Turning to Instgaram, pregnant Georgina posted a series of pictures from their private jet, which they took to Switzerland with their eldest son, Cristiano Jr to receive a special Fifa award for becoming the all-time leading international goal scorer.

“My kings,” she captioned her post.

Earlier, the love birds had announced their pregnancy news with a sweet Instagram post. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you,” Georgina wrote.