Turkish stars and mainly the Diriliş: Ertuğrul team mourned the sad passing of Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey, who breathed his last yesterday after a long battle with lung cancer.

Co-actors including Engin Altan Düzyatan aka Ertuğrul Bey, Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun, Cem Uçan aka Alyar Bey, Didem Balçın aka Selcan Hatun, Celal Al aka Abdul Rehman Alp and others took to their separate Instagram handles to extend their sincere condolences and also prayed for the departed soul.

Moreover, Diriliş Ertuğrul director and producer Mehmet Bozdag also paid tribute to the late actor and expressed deep sorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehmet Bozdağ (@mehmetbozdag)

Also Read: Ertugrul Actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey Dies of Cancer

Ayberk Pekcan, 51, essayed the role of Artuk Bey in the historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul as the right hand man of Ertuğrul Bey.

Pekcan’s last rites will be held today in his hometown Mersea.

In the past months, Pekcan said in a statement, “Dear friends… The process that started with the doctor I went to with a complaint of back pain has come to this point today. I have lung cancer. The tumour has also spread to the liver and adrenal glands. Unfortunately, this disease did not show any symptoms in its initial stages. The first day of chemotherapy… My biggest support is my family. So are my friends nearby… I will do my best to regain my health. Keep your health wishes and prayers with you. Stay well…”

However, the sad news has devastated the entire Turkish industry.