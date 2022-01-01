Duchess Camilla bestowed with the highest honor by the Queen

The Duchess of Cornwall was promoted to Royal Lady of the Noblest Order of the Garter, indicating that she may one day succeed Prince Charles as King of England.

The Queen herself has bestowed the highest and oldest royal honor to Duchess Camilla.

The award is one of the most prestigious orders of chivalry in the United Kingdom. It was given to the 74-year-old in honor of her service to the queen and the country.

The edict was “a strong signal,” according to commentator Robert Hardman, that Camilla could be called Queen rather than Princess Consort.

“Given that the wife of a King is usually Queen,” Hardman said. “It is an increasingly odd term,” he added.

“The Royal Family does not want to discuss this topic because it brings up memories of the prince’s divorce from Diana and the difficult days following her death.”