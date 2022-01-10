Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 11:34 pm

‘Emily in Paris’ back on Netflix with two new seasons

‘Emily in Paris’ back on Netflix with two new seasons

‘Emily in Paris’ back on Netflix with two new seasons

Netflix’s hit over-the-top rom-com series Emily in Paris has been renewed by the streaming giant for a third and fourth season, according to a report. The confirmation came on Monday, January 10, only days after the second season debuted at the top of the Global Netflix Top 10 on Netflix on December 22.

The whimsical program, created by Darren Star of Sex and the City, follows Emily, an American marketing executive played by Lily Collins, as she prances around Paris after her marketing firm acquires a French marketing company.

Read more: Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

Upcoming seasons will apparently pick up with Emily in Paris and will be shot in the Studios of Paris in the French capital, with other sites, including London, also being considered.

Emily in Paris is a Darren Star creation and Netflix’s original romantic comedy show. It is once again in the news for its third season, which so far is speculated to be released after the second one.

Read More

1 hour ago
Sushant Singh's Kedarnath wasn’t acknowledged until his death, Director

Abhishek Kapoor, a filmmaker, has paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh...
2 hours ago
Samantha Lockwood reacts to rumors about dating Salman Khan: “Nobody Says Anything About Me & Hrithik Roshan…”

Salman Khan is once again in news for dating Samantha Lockwood. She...
2 hours ago
Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan, the True Love of Princess Diana’s Life

Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan Hasnat Khan, a cardiac surgeon, was Princess...
2 hours ago
Throwback Video: Jacqueline Fernandez gets trolled for her alleged relationship with conman

Since her name surfaced in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case...
3 hours ago
Here is the list of Bollywood's worst dressed celebs of the week!

Monday has here, and it's time to take a look at the...
3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan, wishes to play Virat Kholi in a Biopic

Following the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and '83, cricket...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

vivo V23e
9 mins ago
vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise Selfie Smartphones

Smartphones have evolved beyond being only communication devices. The smartphone market has...
When Sajal Aly confesses that Ahad Raza Mir ‘is a supportive husband’
13 mins ago
When Sajal Aly confessed that Ahad Raza Mir ‘is a supportive husband’

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Pakistan’s most adored showbiz couple, have...
HUAWEI P50 Pocket
23 mins ago
How does the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Compare to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

If you're looking for a foldable phone, the smartphone industry currently has...
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat
30 mins ago
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

According to the latest Mumbai reports, Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600