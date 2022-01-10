‘Emily in Paris’ back on Netflix with two new seasons

Netflix’s hit over-the-top rom-com series Emily in Paris has been renewed by the streaming giant for a third and fourth season, according to a report. The confirmation came on Monday, January 10, only days after the second season debuted at the top of the Global Netflix Top 10 on Netflix on December 22.

The whimsical program, created by Darren Star of Sex and the City, follows Emily, an American marketing executive played by Lily Collins, as she prances around Paris after her marketing firm acquires a French marketing company.

Upcoming seasons will apparently pick up with Emily in Paris and will be shot in the Studios of Paris in the French capital, with other sites, including London, also being considered.

