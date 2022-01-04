Lily Collins reacts to a ruined Emily in Paris poster in NYC; Ashley Park impressed

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 08:10 pm
Lily Collins

Lily Collins reacts to a ruined Emily in Paris poster in NYC; Ashley Park impressed

Lily Collins reacts to a ruined Emily in Paris poster in New York hilariously; Ashley Park is impressed.

The first video in Collins’ post shows her husband Charlie McDowell acting as though he is looking out the vandalised billboard for the first time and expressing disbelief. Collins then stood with the billboard in the next snap, making it appear as if she was completely taken aback by it! “I’m not a fan of the new appearance, Em. However, I give an A for effort “she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Ashley Park praised her co-star in the comments section, writing, “She’s a class act everyone.” Her remark was in response to Lily’s stoic demeanour in the face of a vandalised billboard. Fans joked that her onscreen competitor Camille (Camille Razat) destroyed the post, and many praised Lily for not reacting rashly. “Why would they do something like that? There’s no cause for jealousy. I am a huge supporter. I really enjoy your show “wrote one of the fans Another fan said, “I need season 3 please!!!”

 

Read More

31 mins ago
PHOTOS: Mouni Roy sizzles in beach ensemble as she enjoys vacations with her girl squad

Mouni Roy is one of the most well-known figures in the entertainment...
41 mins ago
Disha Patani excited for Tiger Shroff as Heropanti 2 set to arrive on Eid

Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, is one of the...
54 mins ago
Fact Check: Aryan Khan Urinates in at airport?

A video of an inebriated young man urinating in full front of...
1 hour ago
Lilly Collins is all hearts for Sandra Bullocks and Julia Roberts

Lily Collins recently praised Sandra Bullocks and Julia Roberts. Said they mentored...
1 hour ago
Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar's 'Parey Hut Love' won international award in India 

Asim Raza's 2019 romantic comedy 'Parey Hut Love' was named Best Film...
1 hour ago
Ben Affleck unbothered on getting his name mispronounced

Speaking the wrong pronunciation is something that is very common for us...