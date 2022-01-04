Lily Collins reacts to a ruined Emily in Paris poster in NYC; Ashley Park impressed

The first video in Collins’ post shows her husband Charlie McDowell acting as though he is looking out the vandalised billboard for the first time and expressing disbelief. Collins then stood with the billboard in the next snap, making it appear as if she was completely taken aback by it! “I’m not a fan of the new appearance, Em. However, I give an A for effort “she wrote.

Ashley Park praised her co-star in the comments section, writing, “She’s a class act everyone.” Her remark was in response to Lily’s stoic demeanour in the face of a vandalised billboard. Fans joked that her onscreen competitor Camille (Camille Razat) destroyed the post, and many praised Lily for not reacting rashly. “Why would they do something like that? There’s no cause for jealousy. I am a huge supporter. I really enjoy your show “wrote one of the fans Another fan said, “I need season 3 please!!!”