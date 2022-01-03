Emma Watson reminisces the iconic Harry Potter days on its 20th anniversary

English actress Emma Watson is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter today to reminisce the iconic days of her career.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a throwback poster of Harry Potter and also shared a snap with leading actor Daniel Radcliffe.

“20 years,” she captioned the post and also mentioned #returntohogwarts, hinting at the reunion special episode.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, currently streaming on Amazon Prime, was a reflective trip down memory lane as the forever cherished cast; including Harry Potter’s Golden Trio – Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter, Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley and Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger, reminisced the good, bad and the ones taken away from us too soon.

The reunion special episode was a glorious tribute to an entire franchise that made everyone’s childhoods amazing. In just 103 minutes, millions of fans laughed, cried and enjoyed a whole lot of feelings.

On the other hand, in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Watson mentioned, “I did find a diary entry that was kind of like…” Watson said. “I could see that at times I was lonely.” Later in the special, she mentioned, “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way.”

According to the actress, no one had to convince her to stick with the franchise till the end. “The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed and all genuinely have each other’s backs,” she said.