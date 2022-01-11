Esha Gupta looks sensuous even in her quarantine; See pictures Photo: Instagram

Esha Gupta, has recently tested positive for coronavirus. Esha shared a sight of her continuing quarantine in the latest post on Instagram.

Esha captioned the picture as, “Somehow.” The actor tagged Guallar in the post giving him the picture credits.

The actress was seen lounging on her sofa as her partner Manuel Campos Guallar snapped her. Esha is wearing a white cotton shirt as she posed on the sofa.

Esha has her hair open paired with a natural look as she has no make-up on. The actor shared a series of three pictures taken by her Spanish entrepreneur partner.

Fans started complimenting her with red heart emoticons in the comments section.

However, Esha updated her fans and followers on Instagram that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor posted on Instagram Stories, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine.”

In her Instagram stories she also mentioned, “I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to Mask Up. I love you all.”