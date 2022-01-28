Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 03:02 pm

FIA asks two banks to freeze Hareem Shah’s accounts

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 03:02 pm
Hareem Shah bank accounts froze

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked two banks to block the accounts of controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah until a money-laundering investigation against her is completed.

After a video of Hareem Shah claiming to have travelled abroad with a hefty amount went viral lately, the FIA began a money-laundering investigation against her.

In a recent development, the investigation agency has written letters to the banks to freeze Shah’s accounts till the inquiry is finished.

Fizza Hussain aka Hareem Shah owns two bank accounts in Pakistan, one in Lahore and the other in Karachi.

Also Read: Hareem Shah denies money Laundering allegations after FIA launches probe

Earlier, a video clip of the social media star went viral in which she could be seen dispalying foreign currency while claiming she managed to easily take a big amount out of Pakistan.

In the said video, Shah went on to mock the authorities and shared: “I was bringing a large amount from Pakistan to the UK for the first time. When bringing the amount, one must be careful because you might land yourself in trouble. No one stopped me because no one can. I easily took the large sum out of the country.”

Shah had travelled from Karachi International Airport to Doha on the night of January 10.

Read More

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit's Netflix debut 'The Fame Game' to premier this February

India's legendary actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her Netflix...
3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit theaters this February

Actress Alia Bhatt's long awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit the theaters this...
3 hours ago
Dia Mirza shares flashback pictures of her pregnant self

Actress Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to pour her heart out...
4 hours ago
Here's how Twinkle Khanna defines Akshay's salt and pepper look

Actress Twinkle Khanna never disappoints us when it comes to cheeky and...
4 hours ago
Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer release halted by Punjab Government

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer which was all...
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan sends love to newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar: 'Aaabad Raho'

Acclaimed actress Mahira Khan, who has garnered a plethora of cross-border fans...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19
1 min ago
ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Quarter-Final 3, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live Stream | Live Score Updates

ICC U19 World Cup, Quarter-Final 3, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live...
Shweta Tiwari bra remarks
13 mins ago
FIR launched against Shweta Tiwari after her offensive ‘innerwear’ remarks

Shweta Tiwari, one of the biggest names in the Indian TV industry,...
24 mins ago
PTI govt defeats opposition at every front, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the opposition parties...
pakistan
27 mins ago
Pakistan U19 to face Australia U19 in today’s quarter-final

Pakistan U19 and Australia U19 will lock horns in the ICC U19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600