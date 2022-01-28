FIA asks two banks to freeze Hareem Shah’s accounts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked two banks to block the accounts of controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah until a money-laundering investigation against her is completed.

After a video of Hareem Shah claiming to have travelled abroad with a hefty amount went viral lately, the FIA began a money-laundering investigation against her.

In a recent development, the investigation agency has written letters to the banks to freeze Shah’s accounts till the inquiry is finished.

Fizza Hussain aka Hareem Shah owns two bank accounts in Pakistan, one in Lahore and the other in Karachi.

Earlier, a video clip of the social media star went viral in which she could be seen dispalying foreign currency while claiming she managed to easily take a big amount out of Pakistan.

In the said video, Shah went on to mock the authorities and shared: “I was bringing a large amount from Pakistan to the UK for the first time. When bringing the amount, one must be careful because you might land yourself in trouble. No one stopped me because no one can. I easily took the large sum out of the country.”