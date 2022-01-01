FLASHBACK: Hareem Shah dances in a hotel room, watch video
Controversial TikToker and social media sensation Hareem Shah’s throwback dance video has gone viral on social media.
Hareem took to her Instagram, the famous TikTok star shared a video of herself. In the video she can be seen dancing in the hotel room and showering money on herself.
Background music can also be heard in the video, the song is also sung by Hareem Shah.
Have a look at her videos:
Recently, the TikTok star announced that she has been nominated for the TikTok star of the year category, female, at the 11th Pakistan Achievement Awards International.
The Pakistan Achievement Awards International chairman told the TikTok personality of the thought-provoking decision in a post posted by Miss Shah, and we’re sure Hareem must be overjoyed to receive this news while on her honeymoon in Turkey.
