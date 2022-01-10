Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 07:01 pm

Glimpses of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s reception dinner happening now!

Glimpses of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's reception dinner happening now!

Glimpses of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s reception dinner happening now!

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding parties are not over just yet! The adorable couple, who got married on January 7, 2022, are having their reception dinner tonight surrounded by family and close friends. The newlywed couple looked stunning together at their reception dinner. The actress picked out a sky blue outfit that featured a bow on her shoulder. On the other hand, Ali looks classy in a black suit.

Have a look at the pictures of their reception dinner:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

At the reception dinner, Sajal Aly, Sadia Ghaffar, and her husband are also seen.

Read more: Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire

Saboor and Ali’s Nikkah and Shendi ceremonies took place recently. And pictures and videos from the star-studded wedding are making the rounds on social media.

The Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai star has shared beautiful moments of her Nikah ceremony on her Instagram with a heartfelt note.

Her post read, “This new journey that has started is so over whelming , leaving my home and my family and starting a new life had always been my biggest fear. I cant express in words the gratitude that i feel at the moment, i was in tears of joy and happiness the whole time, remembering my Mother and thinking how happy she would have been seeing me with Ali, how much love she would have poured down on us.”

I couldnt stop myself thanking ALLAH for bringing Ali in my life , every sight of him on this day made me so emotional , i am so thankful to have found someone who is so loving,caring and respectful towards me and my family, Thankyou @aliansari_a2 for bringing so much love, happiness and joy in my life , for filling it with hope and for making me believe in love, a love that is so peaceful and pure
I shall always LOVE YOU and be there for you with all my heart.” she added.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

