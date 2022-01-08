Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 01:26 am

Saboor Aly drops Romantic photos from Nikkah

Saboor Aly

Saboor Aly drops Romantic photos from Nikkah

Saboor Aly is sharing romantic and adorable moments from her Nikkah with Ali Ansari.

On Saturday, a day after saying “I do” to fiance Ali, the Fitrat actor took to Instagram to share lovely photographs from the wedding. Saboor, who wore a beige lehenga for her wedding, looked stunning in simple jewellery. Groom Ali, on the other hand, was dressed in a white coat with a turban on his head.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

“Saboor Ali for Life To the new beginnings,” she captioned alongside the photos.

