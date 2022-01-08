Saboor Aly drops Romantic photos from Nikkah

Saboor Aly is sharing romantic and adorable moments from her Nikkah with Ali Ansari.

On Saturday, a day after saying “I do” to fiance Ali, the Fitrat actor took to Instagram to share lovely photographs from the wedding. Saboor, who wore a beige lehenga for her wedding, looked stunning in simple jewellery. Groom Ali, on the other hand, was dressed in a white coat with a turban on his head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

“Saboor Ali for Life To the new beginnings,” she captioned alongside the photos.