Hailey Bieber flashes her incredible ABS in latest photoshoot, receives praise form Elsa Hoskand Olivia Culpo
Hailey Bieber showed off her incredible abs in a new styling session, receiving a standing ovation from fans and friends.
Hailey, 25, appeared in a variety of outfits for a fashion company. She wore a two-piece denim set and accessorised with a nude jacket and a gold Miu Miu purse.
Justin Bieber’s girlfriend looked stunning in a black vest with the same nude jacket and matching pants as Justin. She completed the look with a slicked-back hairstyle and a black purse from the same brand.
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid’s model companion can be seen laying in front of a pink backdrop with a cropped blue collard shirt and a little brown skirt in one of the photos.
The fashionista chose an exposing dress to show off her amazing curves in one picture, donning a tiny top.
Olivia Culpo and Elsa Hosk couldn’t get enough of Hailey, the world’s highest-paid model.
Hailey Bieber looked stunning in all of the gowns she wore for the campaign. He most recent photos appeared to dispel rumours of her pregnancy with Justin Bieber.
