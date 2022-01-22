Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 02:29 am

Hailey Bieber flashes her incredible ABS in latest photoshoot, receives praise form Elsa Hoskand Olivia Culpo

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber showed off her incredible abs in a new styling session, receiving a standing ovation from fans and friends.

Hailey, 25, appeared in a variety of outfits for a fashion company. She wore a two-piece denim set and accessorised with a nude jacket and a gold Miu Miu purse.

Justin Bieber’s girlfriend looked stunning in a black vest with the same nude jacket and matching pants as Justin. She completed the look with a slicked-back hairstyle and a black purse from the same brand.

Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid’s model companion can be seen laying in front of a pink backdrop with a cropped blue collard shirt and a little brown skirt in one of the photos.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

The fashionista chose an exposing dress to show off her amazing curves in one picture, donning a tiny top.

Olivia Culpo and Elsa Hosk couldn’t get enough of Hailey, the world’s highest-paid model.

Hailey Bieber looked stunning in all of the gowns she wore for the campaign. He most recent photos appeared to dispel rumours of her pregnancy with Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

