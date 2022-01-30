Let’s get one thing straight – this is the age of metrosexual men and there should be no denying it any longer! Men, love to look their best, feel like a million bucks, and get pampered just like anybody else out there right now, and whether it’s for a wedding or for an office presentation where you HAVE to look good, men need to – rather must go through a grooming prep to keep up with the rest.

Yet, when it comes to accepting which salons, they opt for to achieve a dapper look, the answer always is meted out with an obscure reply that usually relies on the cheapest options or the ones that are closest in proximity. However, it seems with time, things are surely changing and men are learning they too can find the salon’s that are the best for them – wherever they may be!

Finally, men are able to accept that there are styling extraordinaire out there and many of them are transforming Pakistani men into the true-blue gentlemen they yearn to be! So, which salons are exactly doing this and who’s made it to our list of the best salons for men in Karachi & Lahore? Bold has the lowdown…

N-Gents

Helmed by the iconic stylist to the stars, Nabila started off N-Gents along with her son, Zair Maqsood in 2015, and since then the salon has only gone from strength to strength. Whether it’s their exquisite location on the chic E-street in Clifton or their way of making sure that their guests feel a level of luxe when they arrive, N-Gents is definitely a crowd-pleaser. The brand became so popular that in the last few years, it has become one of the strongest contenders in Lahore as well with its Gulberg branch.

Tariq Amin Salon

A name that doesn’t need an introduction, Tariq Amin remains the most iconic name of the beauty industry. His presence is well-known in all three major cities of Pakistan with his salons and there’s absolutely no doubt that they have been the hub of dramatic transformations for decades. For men too, he has been a God-send as he clips down that hair and styles that face to bring out the best in you.

Ilyas Salon

There are those who take their sweet time to reach success and those who flash through to the top with their skills and repertoire. Ilyas is an example of the latter. A stylist who made his name rather rapidly in the last few years after being one of the most successful names at Nabila’s salon, Ilyas has now opened up his own salon which has become successful in so many ways. Opening up two branches, one at Bukhari Commercial Area and one in Clifton, the salon has become a force to reckon with as the stylists’ expertise brings the best to the forefront.

Paragon Salon & Studio

Opened up by former model Waqar Ahmed Butt, Paragon Salon has been the strongest new contender in the market ever since its inception in Lahore. Home to the top-tier names in the modelling industry, Paragon is a sure shot winner of M.M. Alam Road with everyone who belongs to the glamour industry. The salon retains a classic ethos and is perfect for the dapper man of today who wants to retain that rugged masculinity in an environment that is replete with objects paying homage to being a man. We love their services, but we love that sultry Harley Davidson parked in the salon even more!

Sajid’s

Another gem situated in DHA, Karachi, Sajid’s is a favourite amongst many celebs who go to the salon for the daily grind of styling. Known for their attention to minute details in grooming aesthetics, the salon rates high on our list of places we definitely recommend! Plus, the fact that the place looks like a million bucks and more never hurt anyone. All we can say is, go for the styling, come out with a newfound love for pampered luxury!

Headlines

One of the few celebrity-run salons in Lahore that have won over hundreds of thousands of hearts, Headlines has proven to be Mikaal Zulfiqar’s best performance – off the screen. Located in Phase 5, DHA, Lahore, the salon is known to be a hub for A-listers and those who want top-notch services curated by a strong team of stylists available at the locality. Whether it’s a basic haircut that you desire or need those 5-star grooming services, this salon has proven to be one of the top choices for all the dapper men in Lahore.

Peng’s For Him

Part of Peng’s stupendous legacy in Karachi, Peng’s for Him has remained a favourite amongst many even since it started a few years ago as the Men’s Salon. Now, with a name change but the same high-end services retained, Peng’s for Him offers an array of styling options as well as choices for grooming from its DHA location. The salon is perfect for the metrosexual man of today, and its relatively adequate prices for high-end services are definitely a win-win!

Clippers

Classy men always want to look charming and what sets them apart is the fact that they will never compromise on their style. This is exactly what has made Clippers such a popular name ever since its inception from 1994 in Karachi. The men’s salon has earned a distinguished reputation for itself in the field of barbering by introducing outstanding styling and grooming techniques at par with international standards, and to this day, they have a clientele that only trusts them, and them alone.

Factory Barbers

Another feather in the cap for the legacy of Nabila, Factory Barbers is the latest styling game-changer in the market courtesy of Zair Maqsood. Considered to be a more pocket-friendly alternative to N-Gents, Factory Barbers is so much more. Offering top-notch services provided by skilled stylists – all trained by Nabila, the salon is quickly becoming a massive success in the Karachi market. Replete with metallic finishings and a hip, minimalist look, you wouldn’t just want to visit Factory for a haircut, but also appreciate such places opening up in the metropolis!