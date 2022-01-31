Hania Aamir makes fans drool with her monochromatic video

Hania Aamir, the dimple queen of Pakistani showbiz, has once again wowed us with her high fashion authenticity. The cutest actress is constantly ahead of the talk and knows how to bring attention to herself on social media with her glamorous looks.

The Ishqiya actress recently shared her monochromatic video where she showed off her lovely style.

On the work front, Hania Aamir is currently seen in the ongoing drama serial MereHumsafar along with Farhan Saeed and has also been named Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We are thrilled to continue our connection with @realhaniahehe as Peshawar Zalmi’s Brand Ambassador,” the PSL franchise declared on Twitter.

“You will see her supporting the #YellowStorm in something cool very soon,” it added.