Hareem Shah gets into a fight with her husband, video goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 10:25 pm
Hareem Shah gets into a fight with her husband, video goes viral

Hareem Shah gets into a fight with her husband, video goes viral

Hareem Shah is a famous TikToker and social media sensation, who rose to fame with her videos with famous politicians and celebrities.

Recently, Hareem posted a video in her Instgaram while having a fight with her husband. In the video posted on Instagram by Hareem Shah, it can be seen that the actress is crying and her husband is keeping her quiet and trying to make her laugh.
Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

She usually shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram with her husband which has gone viral as fans loved her cute bonding with her husband Bilal Shah.

Read More

5 mins ago
Hailey Bieber rocks oversize sweater and leggings in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber looked lovely in leggings and a chunky sweater as she...
1 hour ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's wedding festivities begin with Dholki, see photos

Lovebirds Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are all set to tie the...
2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif comments on Sunny Kaushal’s desi look, fans call her “Best Bhabhi”

Katrina Kaif is proven to be the town's top bhabhi. The actress...
2 hours ago
'Saboor and I are no longer best friends': Minal Khan 

Power couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram recently made their guest...
2 hours ago
Emma Watson post in support of Palestinian movement

Many pro-Palestinian netizens were both startled and elated when British actor Emma...
2 hours ago
Ilbilge Hatun of Ertugrul is expecting her first child

Hande Soral is a Turkish actress best known for her role in...