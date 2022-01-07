Hareem Shah reveals all the secrets of Farooq Sattar
Pakistan’s controversial TikTok star, Hareem Shah has revealed all the secrets of Farooq Sattar.
Recently, the Tiktoker made her guest appearance along with her husband, Bilal Shah on the Bol Entertainment show, “The Insta Show,” hosted by Mathira.
During the show, the host Mathira asked her, “There is a rift between you and Farooq Sattar, what if we let you be friends.?
To which Hareem replied, “Farooq Sattar is a lair, but yes, I will talk to him.”
Mathira further asked, “If we make a call to Farooq Sattar, can you talk to him?” To know what happens next, watch the upcoming episode of The Insta Show, which will be aired on Sunday morning only on Bol Entertainment.
