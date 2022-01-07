Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 09:31 pm

Hareem Shah reveals all the secrets of Farooq Sattar

Pakistan’s controversial TikTok star, Hareem Shah has revealed all the secrets of Farooq Sattar.

Recently, the Tiktoker made her guest appearance along with her husband, Bilal Shah on the Bol Entertainment show, “The Insta Show,” hosted by Mathira.

Read more: Hareem Shah makes a shocking revelation about Farooq Sattar’s phone number!

During the show, the host Mathira asked her, “There is a rift between you and Farooq Sattar, what if we let you be friends.?
To which Hareem replied, “Farooq Sattar is a lair, but yes, I will talk to him.”
Mathira further asked, “If we make a call to Farooq Sattar, can you talk to him?” To know what happens next, watch the upcoming episode of The Insta Show, which will be aired on Sunday morning only on Bol Entertainment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
2 days ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
2 days ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
2 days ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Koena Mitra
10 mins ago
‘Industry people distanced themselves from me after my cosmetic surgery,’ Koena Mitra

The Saki Saki diva Koena Mitra, became an overnight star through the...
Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet
11 mins ago
Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

TEHRAN, Jan 7, 2022 (AFP) - Iran has begun paying compensation to families...
Kerala man
20 mins ago
Watch: A Kerala man starts a ‘Wedding Dress Bank’ to help poor brides

In this viral post, a Kerala man runs a "wedding dress bank"...
Dia Mirza baby boy
24 mins ago
Dia Mirza’s shares first sight of her son in the latest post

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is finally ready to share a glimpse of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600