23rd Jan, 2022. 06:39 pm

How can you participate in Ahmad Ali Butt’s ‘Bacha Log Game Show’?

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, “Bacha Log Game Show,” presented by Rio. Renowned Pakistani actor Ahmad Ali Butt will host the first-ever and biggest kids’ game show in Pakistan. What began with a simple idea to bring laughter and a sense of accomplishment for children has now manifested itself as the most colourful and lively TV show to date, featuring fun for kids, by kids.

Pakistan’s #1 Entertainment channel, ‘BOL Entertainment is a frontrunner when it comes to introducing new TV shows. “Bacha Log Game Show” is a one-of-a-kind TV Show which will bring a lot of entertaining content for kids.

Read more: Ahmad Ali Butt bring new fun games to ‘Bacha Log Game Show’

BOL Entertainment is one of the favorites of the audience due to its unique shows. Following the success of “Khush Raho Pakistan,” “Game Show Aise Chale Ga,” and “BOL House,” BOL Entertainment announced the addition of a “game show” for children.

Keeping the trend alive of bringing fresh content for all age groups, especially youngsters, this time the BOL Entertainment has also won over by introducing one of the biggest kids’ game show.

Read more: Rio brings mischievous fun to BOL Entertainment’s Bacha Log Game Show!

Who will get the chance to participate in the “Bacha Log Game Show,” and who will not? Which games will be played, and which prizes will be awarded to them? You just have to wait a few more days for the answers to all these questions.

