'I have a private cancer foundation,' Keanu Reeves admits

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 12:04 am
Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has a private cancer foundation to help children’s hospitals and cancer research, but he does not attach his name to it. He has also spent millions to help his sister in her fight against leukaemia.

In his recent interview, Keanu admits: “I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research.⁠ I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”⁠

Keanu also claims he doesn’t need material things to be happy. He says: “It’s always nice to open your eyes every morning and see the world – it all seems so simple!⁠ That’s why I frequently use an expression that I like very much, and which gives me peace of mind, I’m happy to be here.”

“That enormous sense of gratitude is enough for meI don’t need to surround myself with a lot of objects and possessions to feel that way,” the ⁠Matrix actor said.

