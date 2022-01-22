Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with husband Yasir Hussain and the freshness and glow on her face is melting our hearts. The actress jetted off for vacations a few days back and keeps uploading bits for the fans to relish together.

Thet shared exciting photos and videos from their journey. The duo is having a great time, and their followers are embracing their mood. The pair travelled to Thailand and shared peeks of their exotic journey, and our timelines have been flooded with their photographs ever then.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, one of showbiz’s most adored couples, are now enjoying a trip to Thailand and have been posting sneak peaks of the stunning places on their separate Instagram accounts. Take a peek at these fresh gorgeous images of Iqra and Yasir from Thailand!

The lovely pair was spotted on Instagram enjoying an elephant ride during their idyllic holiday in Thailand.

In a vibrant green top with a tote bag, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress looked every inch the fashionable chic.