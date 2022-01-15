Julia Fox not judgemental towards Kanye’s new song My Life Was Never Eazy

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new flame, was impressed by his new song. Even though it apparently dissed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson.

The Uncut Gems actor is not passing judgment on the song’s caustic lyrics, “My Life Was Never Eazy.”

“Obviously she hopes this doesn’t generate further turmoil for Ye,” a source told a newspaper, “but he’s an artist and this is how he chooses to express himself, and she can’t criticize that.” Furthermore, the actress ‘adores’ the new song.

According to the site, a clip from the song was leaked on Friday. With the Flashing Lights songwriter rapping, “God protected me from that crash.” I’m only doing it to beat Pete Davidson’s (crap).”

This comes just two days after the rapper lost his cool in Los Angeles and attacked a fan.

However, West said that the person involved in the confrontation was not a fan.

“I’m not a fan of this. “This is someone who is exploiting your picture and has most likely never heard any of your songs,” he explained.