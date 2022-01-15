Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 05:57 pm

Kahay Dil Jidhar to take another shot at Cinema

If there is such a concept as never saying die in the field of film releases, it would undoubtedly be said for Kahay Dil Jidhar. A drama about friendship that also encourages you to say no to drugs.

Kahay Dil Jidhar (KDJ) was released on December 17 alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home.  During the typical release cycles, this move would have been strategic. But it wasn’t at the time.

Many multiplex chains chose to cut shows for most international films. After being caught off guard by the crowds who wanted to watch Spider-man–No Way Home. Pakistan’s own ware — KDJ — was caught up in the whirlwind, particularly in Punjab. During the last days of December, the film had no showings at ME Cinemas, Centaurus, which is run by the film’s distributor Mandviwalla Entertainment.

However, with the popularity of Spider-Man having waned down theatre chains have reopened their doors to KDJ.

Rather than blaming Spider-Man for their losses, Kamran Bari, Junaid Khan, and Roma Michael lifted their heads to the superhero for bringing such massive business to the sector.

 

