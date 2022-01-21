Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, to Malaika Arora: 5 Celebrities who proved feather dresses are here to Stay

Nothing beats a gown. However, this is only true if you do not stick to the norm every time. It’s only a matter of time before we all start dressing up in vengeance. Because Omicron has sapped our passion for dressing up and going out on weekends, as well as all the grand weddings that have found refuge in virtual celebrations. Can we take a look at clothes that can readily add to buzzy moments? Feather gowns appear to have made a permanent appearance in our memories.

Deepika Padukone

A queen never lets you down. That is really true! For an awards night, the absolute fashion slayer chose a Gaurav Gupta purple gown. Shaleena Nathani opted for a very dreamy design for the Piku star, as her bodycon shimmering costume had an asymmetric neckline and the sheer headwear also sat as an exaggerated train decorated with feathers, similar to the one on her puffy sleeves and skirt. Do you like earrings? With these, you can make a statement.

Kriti Sanon

Every time, a little dress catches the spotlight right! With this Yousef Al Jasmi body-hugging gown, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress proved that shimmer never goes out of style. While the pink gown had a mesh crew-neckline and played low, it was the off-shoulder accent that drew attention because it had feathers attached so sweetly. Sukriti Grover completed the star’s appearance with sling-back glittering stilettos and striking silver earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Keep the party atmosphere going with this glitzy silver gown. Because of the elaborate embellishments and the cape with luxury white feathers, the V-neck strappy gown appeared bewitching. You can’t dispute the princess-like appeal of this outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

The 24-year-old looks stunning in her Ziad Kanad couture gown. The sparkly little dress with nude mesh design and several layers of feathers reminds us of the enthusiasm of a great party. Mohit Rai accessorised her appearance with gleaming bangles, earrings, and strappy three-tiered heels with outstanding studs.

Malaika Arora

Malika’s willingness to take chances is not a novel concept. We know the spells she casts provide a drool-worthy result. Tanya Ghavri wore a Marchesa gown with short sleeves, a plunging neckline, and magnificent beads that added to the dress’s splendour. The short-sleeved gown was embellished with feathers in a tiered pattern and looked stunning with modest accessories that will make the world swoon.