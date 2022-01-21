Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 10:18 pm

Khloé Kardashian criticized for selling her daughter’s used clothing

Khloe Kardashian celebrates 3rd birthday of her daughter

Khloé Kardashian is facing criticism online for selling her daughter’s used clothes – rather than contributing them to donations.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her family have a resale website called ‘Kloset’.

The website aptitudes its visitors: “These pieces have been hand-selected by each family member and are available exclusively for the public to purchase.”

Khloé indorsed the business last week on Twitter, enlightening that clothing linked to her daughter, True Thompson, was available on the site. Combined with a link, she wrote: “Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits.”

According to BuzzFeed, the news provoked harsh criticism for Khloe after it was perceived that numerous children’s clothing was available for hundreds of dollars on the site.

One fan replied by saying: “Who would pay that much for children’s clothing let alone used. Who gives a damn about brand names. So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people in need.”

Another said: “I don’t understand reselling the clothes when you clearly don’t need the money and someone else in need could use them.”

The prices mentioned were stated as “ridiculous” by one social media user, with others claiming that the customers are overcharged for the used items.

Furthermore, Khloé was called “greedy” by several people, there were some fans that came to defend the reality tv star on the reselling.

 

