Khloé Kardashian hits 125 million followers on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian has achieved a major milestone as she hit 215 million followers on Instagram.

The reality TV show star took shared a series of pictures to celebrate with her huge Insta family. “215 million,” she captioned the post.

Reacting to her post, her mother Kris Jenner commented, “Beautiful inside and out my bunny.”

The stunning mommy has more than 3,000 posts on her feed and is following only 93 people on the video and photo-sharing app.

Earlier, critics have attacked Khloé Kardashian for selling her daughter’s worn apparel on a resale site, calling her “greedy.”

The 37-year-old reality actress faced outrage after she decided to sell her daughter’s clothing rather than donate them to charity.

Khloe and her family run a resale business called ‘Kloset,’ where they offer a variety of gently used goods from their closets.

Last week, Khloé advertised the website on social media, announcing that items belonging to her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, was for sale. “Omg I miss seeing True in these dresses,” she said alongside the link.

It’s unclear which items have been provided by Khloé but her post has flared controversy, with fans questioning why such clothing wasn’t donated.