Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 08:59 pm

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s matching style statements

Now that West and Julia Fox are dating, it seemed that the “Uncut Gems” actress is undergoing her personal makeover, with her new lover presenting her to shelves of Diesel clothing and taking her out to Paris Fashion Week.

Julia Fox, a self-described “die-hard, OG” Kardashians fan, seemed to have been copying Kim K’s style for a long time.

In fact, the 44-year-old West may not need to put in much effort to turn Fox, 31, into the lady of his dreams.

Fox appears to have been adopting fashion inspiration from the Skims founder’s wardrobe for years; the two curvaceous brunettes have even walked out independently wearing the same outfit on many occasions.

All of the twinning situations indicate that, while Fox and West are “kindred spirits,” she and Kardashian are style twins.

Here have a look !

 

