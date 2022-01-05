Kylie Jenner craves Krispy Kreme during pregnancy

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 12:57 am

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s mother, is spoiling her youngest daughter in the final days of her pregnancy. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old cosmetics mogul took to Instagram Stories to post a photo of dozens of Krispy Kremes brought to her house early in the morning.

“I told @krisjenner I was craving Krispy Kremes and woke upto this,” Kylie captioned her post.

In the picture, her mother Kris Jenner sends her dozens of Krispy Kremes at the doorstep of her daughter.

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are expecting their second child. The couple also shared a three-year-old daughter, Stormi.

