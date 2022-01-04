Lily Collins opens up about her wedding and honeymoon with Charlie McDowell on Ellen

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 12:07 am
On Ellen, Lily Collins discusses her wedding and honeymoon with husband Charles McDowell.

The 32-year-old actress married Charles McDowell, 38, in Colorado this past September, and then jetted off to Scandinavia for her honeymoon.

The Emily in Paris actress also discussed how ‘outdoorsy’ she is, as well as how much she and her husband enjoy travelling and discovering new places.

‘It was a place called Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado,’ Collins said when asked where she was married.

‘We had never actually been there until about the day before we got married, which was really fun for planning a wedding,’ Collins joked.

She added the location was ‘stunning’ and that the couple ‘loves nature’ so everything worked out wonderfully for the nuptials.

‘No. He did not know that I was very outdoorsy. I don’t think I knew I was quite as outdoorsy as I became, but I grew up in the English countryside, so I’ve always loved being outdoors,’ she said.

 

