Arjun Kapoor and Alaika Arora are rumoured to be splitting up. According to a recent rumour, Malaika and Arjun have chosen to split after being together for approximately four years. They’ve been the buzz of the town since their relationship rumours started. Soon after, they made it official by sharing lovey-dovey photos of each other on their Instagram accounts.

According to BollywoodLife.com, the pair has decided to end their four-year romantic relationship. “It’s been more than six days since Malaika Arora has left her home. She has completely shut herself off from the rest of the world. She is thought to be depressed and has decided to withdraw from society for a spell. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, hasn’t even paid her a visit in the last several days. Arjun was last seen three days ago having dinner with his sister Rhea Kapoor. Despite the fact that Rhea’s house is very close to Malaika’s, he did not go meet her after dinner. Malaika generally attends these family dinners with Arjun, but she was not seen with him this time, according to a source who spoke to the portal.

With their breathtaking photos from their romantic beach holiday to the Maldives, the pair put a stop to split rumours. Malaika and Arjun’s romantic photos frequently cause a stir on social media. They officially confirmed their romance in 2019 after much speculation and rumours. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan, with whom she had a son, Arhaan, from 1998 till 2016.

Arun Kapoor has admitted to being ridiculed because of the age difference between him and Malaika. Malaika is 48 years old, whereas Arjun is 36. Contextualizing a connection based on age, according to the actor, is a “silly cognitive process.”