Mariam Ansari flaunts her tale saree in style

Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari is enjoying her newlywed life with her husband, Owais Khan, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan. The star tied the knot back in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Turning to Instgaram, the sister of actor Ali Ansari shared her stunning clicks from the last wedding of the season and the couple looks dazzling.

Read more: PHOTOS: Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan looks adorable at their wedding

In the pictures, Mariam donned a teal-colored silk sari with a gorgeous glitzy blouse. She accessorized her look with a silver necklace and ear-studs. And her better half is dressed to the nines in a grey suit. The newlyweds complete their glamorous looks with sunglasses.

Check it out!