Maya Ali’s Photos In a Chic Maroon Dress Goes Viral | PHOTOS

Maya Ali, the stunning actress, recently made headlines when she was named one of Filmfare’s most prominent women of 2021. With her incredible acting abilities and stunning attractiveness, she stole the show in the profession.

Maya Ali is one of Pakistan showbiz industry’s most brilliant, diversified, and outstanding actor and model. She made her acting debut in the drama Dur-e-Shahwar in 2012. She then continues to steal the show after that. Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love were two of her other big screen appearances. She is a businesswoman as well as an actress. MAYA Prêt-a-Porter is the name of the Sanam starlet’s clothing line.

With her drool-worthy dress sense, the diva never disappoints. Her recent photos from the magazine session have surfaced on the internet, and we can’t get enough of her sultry looks and beautiful red ensemble by Sana Safinaz and Mohsin Tawasuli. Take a peek at some of our most eye-catching exclusive clicks below.

On the work front, the fashionista is starring alongside Wahaj Ali in the most awaited drama Jo Bichar Gaye on GeoTV, which has received positive feedback from fans. The drama is based on genuine events that occurred in 1971.