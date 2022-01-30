Maya Ali shines in a desi-red outfit!

Pakistani actress Maya Ali has a lot happening on her social media account. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. The style queen has always impressed her fans with her fashion senses. This time, the Pehli Si Muhabbat actress shows off her desi vibes in her recent photoshoot and stuns fans once again with her sparkling look. Maya is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off trendy looks.

Turning to Instagram, the 32 years old actress posted her latest pictures as she pulled off her desi glam.

Have a look:

Maya Ali is a talented and well-paid actress in Pakistan’s entertainment business. She made her acting debut in the drama Dur-e-Shahwar in 2012. After then, she continues to steal the show. She has appeared in box office hits such as Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.