Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:51 pm

Maya Ali shines in a desi-red outfit!

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:51 pm
Maya Ali shines in a desi-red outfit!

Maya Ali shines in a desi-red outfit!

Pakistani actress Maya Ali has a lot happening on her social media account. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. The style queen has always impressed her fans with her fashion senses. This time, the Pehli Si Muhabbat actress shows off her desi vibes in her recent photoshoot and stuns fans once again with her sparkling look. Maya is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off trendy looks.

Turning to Instagram, the 32 years old actress posted her latest pictures as she pulled off her desi glam.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Maya Ali is a talented and well-paid actress in Pakistan’s entertainment business. She made her acting debut in the drama Dur-e-Shahwar in 2012. After then, she continues to steal the show. She has appeared in box office hits such as Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

 

Read More

5 days ago
Sana Javed looks breathtaking in a peachy pink outfit

Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who is winning hearts with her stealer acting...
6 days ago
Shagufta Ejaz or Sanam Saeed, who looks best in this fashion showdown?

Shagufta Ejaz and Sanam Saeed, the two versatile actresses of Pakistan showbiz...
7 days ago
Did you know Kate Middleton's birthday earrings price?

The cost of Kate Middleton's pearl earrings for her 40th birthday photographs...
7 days ago
Hania Aamir channels her glamour in embellished outfits

Hania Aamir, the dimple queen of the Pakistan showbiz industry, has once...
7 days ago
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in red; see photos

Aiman Khan, with her wardrobe choices, always sets new style goals. Eastern...
1 week ago
Hania Aamir looks drop-dead gorgeous in ethnic outfit

Hania Aamir, one of the prettiest actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shahid Afridi
26 seconds ago
PSl 7: Quetta Gladiators requested to replace Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: According to a franchise official, the Quetta Gladiators have asked...
Shahid Kapoor
10 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor cuddles up with Mira as they bask in the sun

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, shared a glimpse of the couple's weekend...
girls
15 mins ago
Viral video: Two girl’s groove on Shahnaz gill’s boring day 

Yashraj Mukhate's amusing remixes are simply too good to pass up, and...
Deepika Padukone
21 mins ago
Deepika Padukone recalls barging to the men’s washroom with Alia

Deepika Padukone remembered how she and Alia Bhatt barged into a men's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600