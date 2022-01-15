Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 07:03 pm

Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Bathroom Dance Video sets internet on FIRE

Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Bathroom Dance Video sets internet on FIRE

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. With millions of followers around the world, the actress and model is a household name. Fans adore the actress for her amazing on-screen performances.

Aside from her amazing acting achievements, the starlet is known for being an outspoken celebrity and a role model for young women all over the world. Mehwish is one of the few celebrities in Pakistan to be honoured with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, a prestigious award.

Mehwish has been absent from our television screens for long time. However, the stunning actress is going to star alongside actor Humayun Saeed in the upcoming film London Nahi Jaounga. Punjab Nahi Jaoungi is a sequel to the box office hit Punjab Nahi Jaoungi.

Meanwhile, Mehwish Hayat keeps her admirers entertained on social media. On Instagram, the actress has almost four million followers. She is constantly active on her account, keeping in touch with her followers. She recently shared a video of herself dancing in the bathroom, captioning it “Heartbreak anniversary.” Take a look!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

 

 

