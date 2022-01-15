Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 11:00 pm

Memesters attack Parizaad famed Ahmed Ali Akbar by whitening skin tone!

Parizaad

Memesters attack Parizaad famed Ahmed Ali Akbar by whitening skin tone! Photo: File

Chartbuster drama Parizaad has gathered a lot of commendation nationally as well as across the border.

Everything is done with perfection and treasured by many on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Ahmed Ali Akbar has captured millions of hearts. His ostensible character has been making headings ever since the drama went on-air.

“Parizaad” written by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri, appears as different not only because it is a male-oriented story but the times are known for showing only woman-based serials. From skin color to manliness, the serial featuring Ahmad Ali Akbar disproves a lot of society’s immovable philosophies.

Parizaad had an arrangement for his plastic procedures from a facility in Dubai in the most recent episode. To please his romantic lead, he chose to have a bleaching makeover. To look beautiful when meeting his sweetheart RJ Annie, who will also be undergoing eye surgery to restore her vision. While Annie opens her eyes and acquires her eyesight, Parizaad’s motivation for brightness is to seem magnificent and sufficient.

On Twitter, a whitening treatment session prompted a meme frenzy. The troll army did not waste any time and created various memes comparing Parizaad’s complexion to that of Ahmed Ali Akbar, which is amusing.

Here have a look !

Read More

2 hours ago
When Hareem Farooq gave aesthetic vibes in sun-kissed photos

Pakistani television star Hareem Farooq had shared a stunning sun-kissed snap and...
2 hours ago
Is Model Aliyzeh Gabol divorced or not?

Model Alyzeh Gabol, who married for the second time last year, has...
3 hours ago
Mira Rajput refuses to answer 'wrong questions' in a video

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, has started her YouTube account to give...
3 hours ago
Netflix to Increase Prices for All Packages

Despite increased competition from Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and HBO Max, Netflix...
3 hours ago
Photo: Kareena Kapoor gives weekend ‘blues’ a makeover

Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media is a real delight for followers and...
3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan reminisce his fan boy moment at Mannat

Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he used to wait outside Shah Rukh...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

General vUK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat Covid-19iew outside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) headquarters in Brentford, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London,
34 mins ago
Unilever eyes GSK’s consumer goods arm in possible £50 billion deal

LONDON: Consumer goods giant Unilever said that it had approached Glaxosmithkline (GSK.L)...
Apple
37 mins ago
Apple complies with Dutch watchdog ruling on payment options

AMSTERDAM: Apple on Saturday said that it would allow developers of dating...
44 mins ago
Yashma Gill sets the screens on fire in backless black outfit

The outstanding and emerging star of the Pakistan entertainment business Yashma Gill...
1 hour ago
Ayesha Omar giving us major vacay vibes; See Photos

Ayesha Omar, a fashion icon and brilliant actress, was recently in Dubai...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600