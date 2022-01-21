Netflix CEO promises that Squid Game will have many seasons

Squid Game will have more than simply a second season, according to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who was speaking about his intentions for the show.

Ted revealed the iconic South Korean sitcom will have a second season during his fourth-quarter results conference call with investors.

“Absolutely. The ‘Squid Game universe has just begun,” Sarandos revealed.

He went on to say that Squid Game is one of the categories with a lot of potentials to become a flagship series.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, previously stated that public acclaim has prompted the producers to consider a second season.

‘There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!’ Hwang told the AP.