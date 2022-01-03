Nimra Khan’s latest dance video goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 05:41 pm
Nimra Khan

Nimra Khan’s latest dance video goes viral

Nimra Khan is a well-known actress from Pakistan. For quite some time, the stunning diva has been a part of the entertainment industry. Fans like the actress for her sweet demeanor and stunning looks. Her most well-known roles is from drama serial Meherbaan, Uraan, Khoob Seerat, and Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon.

Turning to her Instagram account, the Uraan actor stunned her fans with a dance video in which she effortlessly grooves to an exciting tune while ringing in the new year in style.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

She is best known for her leading role in several hit drama serials, including Uraan, Mein Jeena Chahti Hoo and Meherbaan, Khoob Seerat

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

Read More

42 mins ago
BTS' Suga confirms his 'full recovery' from Covid-19: 'Released from quarantine'

BTS member Suga has'made a full recovery' from Covid-19, the K-pop group's...
48 mins ago
Adnan Siddiqui's latest selfie erupts meme fest on Twitter

Every year we have a lot of fun on the internet, diving...
50 mins ago
Prince William’s affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaces online

Prince William is once again being dogged by rumours of an affair...
57 mins ago
Choi Tae-Joon and Park Shin-Hye to get married on this date

Park Shin-Hye, a South Korean actress best known for her role in...
60 mins ago
Hadiqa Kiani gets candid about her career and ageism in a recent interview

In a recent interview, singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani discussed her relationship...
1 hour ago
Ushna Shah calls out people who accuse her of faking a foreign accent

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah takes a dig on naysayers who never miss...