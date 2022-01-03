Nimra Khan’s latest dance video goes viral

Nimra Khan is a well-known actress from Pakistan. For quite some time, the stunning diva has been a part of the entertainment industry. Fans like the actress for her sweet demeanor and stunning looks. Her most well-known roles is from drama serial Meherbaan, Uraan, Khoob Seerat, and Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon.

Turning to her Instagram account, the Uraan actor stunned her fans with a dance video in which she effortlessly grooves to an exciting tune while ringing in the new year in style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

