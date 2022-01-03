Nimra Khan’s latest dance video goes viral
Nimra Khan is a well-known actress from Pakistan. For quite some time, the stunning diva has been a part of the entertainment industry. Fans like the actress for her sweet demeanor and stunning looks. Her most well-known roles is from drama serial Meherbaan, Uraan, Khoob Seerat, and Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon.
Turning to her Instagram account, the Uraan actor stunned her fans with a dance video in which she effortlessly grooves to an exciting tune while ringing in the new year in style.
View this post on Instagram
She is best known for her leading role in several hit drama serials, including Uraan, Mein Jeena Chahti Hoo and Meherbaan, Khoob Seerat
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Read More
BTS' Suga confirms his 'full recovery' from Covid-19: 'Released from quarantine'
BTS member Suga has'made a full recovery' from Covid-19, the K-pop group's...
Adnan Siddiqui's latest selfie erupts meme fest on Twitter
Every year we have a lot of fun on the internet, diving...
Prince William’s affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaces online
Prince William is once again being dogged by rumours of an affair...
Choi Tae-Joon and Park Shin-Hye to get married on this date
Park Shin-Hye, a South Korean actress best known for her role in...
Hadiqa Kiani gets candid about her career and ageism in a recent interview
In a recent interview, singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani discussed her relationship...