After the second last episode of Parizaad, Ahmed Ali Akbar is trending on top on Twitter due to his brilliant performance, and netizens couldn’t help but praise his outstanding acting in the grand masterpiece, which is coming to its end. This is the play’s second-to-last episode. It was meant to be the final episode, but they opted to broadcast the conclusion in theatres instead, so the play will finally end next week.

Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played the lead role, has captured millions of hearts. His ostensible character has been making headlines ever since the drama went on-air.

Let’s have a look at what netizens say about Ahmed Ali Akbar on Twitter:

In the ongoing episodes of Parizaad, the chemistry between RJ Annie (played by Yumna Zaidi) and the hero is highly praised by the public. Fans have been pleading for this duo. The sequence in which Ahmed discovers that RJ Annie is actually blind is still one of the most discussed on social media.

Parizaad is directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and is based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel. It follows a dark-skinned main character — played by the talented Ahmed Ali Akbar. He has a pure heart and is gifted but is often ignored and treated unfairly by those around him. The play tells an intriguing and unusual story about Parizaad’s hardships as he navigates life.