PHOTOS: Mouni Roy sizzles in beach ensemble as she enjoys vacations with her girl squad

Mouni Roy is one of the most well-known figures in the entertainment sector. For fashionistas, the actress is an inspiration. She is frequently seen setting trends in beachwear with her stunning looks. On New Year’s Eve, the actress was seen having fun and partying with her friends in Goa. On social media, she has been posting images from her trip. On social media, her recent pastel green beach attire is trending.

The actress recently published a series of photos on social media in which she posed for the camera and looked stunning in a green gown. She also shared photos from the restaurant with her friends Shivaani Malik, Anisha Varma, and Aamna Sharif. With a mermaid emoji, Jibraan Khan remarked on the photo. Aamna Sharif added her heart to the post as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy shared a slew of photos from her trip on her Instagram account. She shared a post, writing, “I’m not sure what it is about me that makes me wonder. I’m not sure what it is in me that makes me dream. I wonder why it is that I still believe when my dreams come true at times, and when they are torn apart at other times…” In a white bikini top and palazzo trousers with a shrug, she looked calm.