Preity Zinta shares a cute picture of her life as a Mother
Preity Zinta is savoring motherhood’s magic. In November of last year, the Dil Se actress and her husband, Gene Goodenough, had twins.
Despite her full-time motherhood responsibilities, Preity Zinta often notifies her followers on her children and the joy of being a new mother. The actress uploaded a gorgeous photo with one of her infants clinging to her on Friday.
The little one, whose is covered in a pink cap, rests hidden from the camera. Smiling for the camera, Preity Zinta captioned, “Mommy vibes,” with heart emojis.
View this post on Instagram
Bringing a smile for all the fans, Preity Zinta recently shared that she was relishing every characteristic of being a mother.
In a post, the new mother wrote, “Burp cloths, diapers and babies… I’m loving it all.” The image features one of her twins, whose face remains safely hidden from the camera.
View this post on Instagram
Download BOL News App for latest news