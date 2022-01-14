Preity Zinta shares a cute picture of her life as a Mother

Preity Zinta is savoring motherhood’s magic. In November of last year, the Dil Se actress and her husband, Gene Goodenough, had twins.

Despite her full-time motherhood responsibilities, Preity Zinta often notifies her followers on her children and the joy of being a new mother. The actress uploaded a gorgeous photo with one of her infants clinging to her on Friday.

The little one, whose is covered in a pink cap, rests hidden from the camera. Smiling for the camera, Preity Zinta captioned, “Mommy vibes,” with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)



Bringing a smile for all the fans, Preity Zinta recently shared that she was relishing every characteristic of being a mother.

In a post, the new mother wrote, “Burp cloths, diapers and babies… I’m loving it all.” The image features one of her twins, whose face remains safely hidden from the camera.